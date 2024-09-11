The PlayStation Store gave the go-ahead to “The Planet of Discounts”a new promotion involving almost 3,000 PS4 and PS5 games, DLC and special editions of all kinds. Let’s see some of the most interesting discounts.
Let’s start from Hogwarts Legacy which can now be yours for the price of 25.49 euros in the Digital Deluxe version, instead of the canonical 84.99 euros. Moving from the world of wizards to that of Norse mythology, God of War: Ragnarok is on promotion at 49.59 euros for PS5 and 39.89 euros for PS4, with a discount of around 40% on the total. Let’s continue with Alan Wake 2currently available at the historical minimum price of 38.99 euros for the Standard version and 51.99 euros for the Deluxe Edition, in both cases with a 35% discount.
The offers will be valid until September 26th
All PlayStation Store Planet of Discounts offers will be active until 00:59 Italian time on September 26. The ones we have reported above are only a small part of the active discounts, you can find the complete list at this addresswhile below we have drawn up a list with some of the highlighted offers.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 at 39.99 euros, 50% discount
GTA 5 at 19.79 euros, 67% discount
God of War Ragnarok for PS5 at 49.59 euros, 38% discount
God of War Ragnarok for PS4 at 38.89 euros, 42% discount
Resident Evil 4 at 29.99 euros, 25% discount
Alan Wake 2 at 38.99 euros, 35% discount
Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2 at 54.99 euros, 45% discount
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak at 19.99 euros, 60% discount
Persona Collection at 44.99 euros, 50% discount
Diablo 4 at 35.99 euros, 40% discount
Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance at 41.99 euros, 30% discount
