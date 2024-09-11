The PlayStation Store gave the go-ahead to “The Planet of Discounts”a new promotion involving almost 3,000 PS4 and PS5 games, DLC and special editions of all kinds. Let’s see some of the most interesting discounts.

Let’s start from Hogwarts Legacy which can now be yours for the price of 25.49 euros in the Digital Deluxe version, instead of the canonical 84.99 euros. Moving from the world of wizards to that of Norse mythology, God of War: Ragnarok is on promotion at 49.59 euros for PS5 and 39.89 euros for PS4, with a discount of around 40% on the total. Let’s continue with Alan Wake 2currently available at the historical minimum price of 38.99 euros for the Standard version and 51.99 euros for the Deluxe Edition, in both cases with a 35% discount.