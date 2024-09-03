Junior has been in the news this Tuesday and although nothing has been confirmed by either party, Arturo Reyes would leave the technical direction of the team and there is talk of the possible arrival of the Venezuelan Cesar Farias.

Reyes has not had a good performance and the support of the board of directors has apparently run out, so the option of an abrupt change in the technical direction of the club is approaching.

They don’t forgive him

Junior is in sixth place with 12 points, but despite the team having a good roster, the results and the way they play are not convincing.

In addition, the elimination of the Libertadores Cup at the hands of Colo Colo of ChileHey, at home, it didn’t leave Reyes in a good position, and, everything indicates, his days are numbered.

Farías, who passed through Golden Eagles and then went to America de Cali, But the Junior option is very real, but it doesn’t end there.

Everything indicates, from what has been known, that his technical assistant will be the former goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon, who in recent years has worked as a match analyst on Colombian television.

And as the rumor is getting stronger, social media took it upon themselves to ‘welcome’ it with the memes, which we leave below.

Sports