The departure of Dolf Roks does not come as a resounding surprise. Things have not been going well between him and technical director Henk van Stee of Sparta for some time. The latter was not satisfied with Roks’ work as head of training, the position he held until recently. Van Stee recently said about this. ,,I think that eighty percent of the players sold by us should come from our academy. That is our raison d’être. After all, it is not for nothing that we invest so much money (1.6 million euros ed.) in training. Too few players have broken through in recent years. Emanuel Emegha is the only one in the past season, as far as you can speak of a breakthrough with him. We will scout more aggressively and become more demanding towards youth players. Otherwise, you might as well stop training.”