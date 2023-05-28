At the age of 92, poet, playwright and novelist died in Córdoba, Spain, this Sunday (May 28)

The Spanish writer Antonio Gala Velasco died this Sunday (May 28, 2023) in Córdoba, Argentina, aged 92. The information was confirmed by the Patronage of the Antonio Gala Foundation, a non-profit institution created by the author to encourage young creators and artists through grants. Gala was diagnosed with cancer in 2011. According to information from the newspaper the countrythe wake will be held on Monday (May 29), at the Foundation’s headquarters in Córdoba, and will be open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (local time).

Antonio Gala was born in Brazatortas, Spain, in 1930. Before becoming a novelist, Gala devoted himself to poetry and dramaturgy. His 1st novel, “El Manuscript Carmesí”, was published in 1990 and won the Planeta Prize in the same year. Among other books by the author that gained prominence are “Turkish Passion” and “Anillos para una dama” and “Enimigo intimate”. He also published columns, having contributed for years to the newspaper The world.