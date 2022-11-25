Look, we want it like this Spanish MX-5! At least, in terms of interior. Just wait until you see the rest.

Just a question for the car connoisseurs among us: do you remember the Hurtan brand? There is a chance that you no longer have an active memory of it. We also had to do some digging. In short, it is a kind of Spanish Mitsuoaka. That means modern technology with a very classic look. It’s not even retro design, but really a classic interpretation or look.

Well, Hurtan is doing something right, because they’ve been around for 30 years! They celebrate with the Grand Albaycin 30th Anniversary Edition. No, that is not a remedy for hair loss, but an extra luxurious, classic looking Mazda MX-5 of the ND generation. The unique body is reminiscent of the British sports cars of the 1950s (especially the nose).

Now taste is very personal and especially like yours, but that front doesn’t match the rear, which is considerably successful and has a more 70s vibe.

That is something that we have to get used to with this Spanish MX-5: we understand what people meant by the lines, but the dimensions of the MX-5 are not correct. You are of course stuck with the dimensions of the Mazda. From some angles it already looks crazy. Perhaps it is one of those cars that you really have to see in order to appreciate it properly.

Six copies of the 30th Anniversary Edition will be made. You can choose from three colors, in addition to the normal color package: Cherry Red, Lead Gray and Midnight Blue. You can see the last two in the pictures.

You can then choose from two interior styles. They have done their best, especially that wood inlay is very nice, as well as the Connolly-esque leather upholstery.

You can also choose even more things for the Hurtan Grand Albaycín 30th Anniversary Edition. There is a Convertible and a Targa. The Cabrio is based on the MX-5 Roadster, the Targa is based on the MX-5 RF. Finally, you can choose the drive.

There is a 1.5 four-cylinder with 130 hp or a 2.0 four-cylinder with 184 hp. Incidentally, this is not the only party they will be celebrating at Hurtan this year. According to the Spanish coach builder there are a few more surprises to come this year. We are curious. In terms of prices, you should think about double the MX-5 on which it is based.

