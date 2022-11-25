CDMX.- “This is unprecedented,” published the Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro Gomez and “they don’t understand culture or art,” replied the actor Joaquin Cosio Osuna about the cut to the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC) that led to the Suspension of the 2023 Ariel Awards.

It was on their Twitter accounts ‘@RealGDT’ and ‘@cosio_joaquin’ where the characters linked to Mexican Cinema exploded against the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) for not supporting that industry.

Guillermo del Toro was more cautious in his written words and directly named the founder of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), however he was seen as harsh when considering the current six-year term something “unprecedented”.

“The systematic destruction of Mexican cinema and its institutions – which took decades to build – has been brutal. We survived Lopez Portllo’s six-year term but this is unprecedented,” he posted on the blue bird platform.

On the other hand, the interpreter of ‘Don Neto’ in the Netflix series ‘Narcos México’ launched himself directly against AMLO and the Fourth Transformation (4T) with qualifications as strong as “ignorant”.

“López Obrador @lopezobrador_ and the 4T withdraw support for @AcademiaCineMx, as expected, they do not understand culture or art. Ignorant. There is no other word.”

Let us remember that the AMACC publicly announced the cancellation of the call for the 2023 Ariel Awards under the argument of “a serious financial crisis” that will make them “reorganize the work” to support the activities of the year and make the delivery of the awards feasible. Mexican Cinema Awards.

The institution asked those who are close to the union to close ranks in search of a greater union that strengthens independent spaces related to the Aztec film field.