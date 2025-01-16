Spain stands out among the countries least committed to the implementation and development of the so-called ‘Artificial Intelligence agents’, according to the Radar IA study by the strategic consulting firm BCG. In a comparative analysis carried out with opinions of managers of large companies, the country is located below the global average (67%) with a level of optimism about the aforementioned concept of 62%. Furthermore, Spain offers the lowest percentage (24%) of the sample in terms of interest in exploring these software programs. capable of collecting data to interact with the environment and carry out tasks autonomously according to the instructions received. At the forefront of this rising trend are the United States (74%), Japan (72%), the United Arab Emirates (72%), Singapore (71%), India (70%) and the United Kingdom (68%).

The new BCG report, which aims to anticipate the value of AI, ensures that ‘AI agents’ offer up to three times more productivity and speed than traditional assistants, They break down silos and offer the greatest opportunity for seamless business collaboration. They also help manage the most complex risks, including operational and cyber risks, although they require the highest demands in their design with solid tests free of exaggerations to avoid unmet expectations.

Given the proliferation of AI agents, BCG asks who will have the power: humans or AI? Next, the consulting firm shows the opinion of managers to point out that two out of every three respondents (64%) assure that AI and humans will work side by side, while 22% consider that AI will take the lead over people, although supervision of the latter will always be maintained. However, 14% of the sample is committed to prioritizing human talent, using AI only when necessary.

The debate about the impact of AI on the workforce is also losing steam among managers of large companies since less than 10% of executives believe that workforces will decrease due to the automation generated by AI. In this sense, around 70% of large companies have trained at least one in four workers in these new skills, with an acceleration and improvement of skills without this representing a labor impact.

Faced with the AI ​​revolution, the CEOs of large companies advocate “rethink about the possibilities of AI and business transformation, in addition to directing and prioritizing efforts in this regard to put AI at the service of business ambition.” In all cases, managers have expressed their interest in “focusing on a few opportunities for transformation”, to know how to choose among the thousand flowers that are blooming. Likewise, managers are committed to leading the cultural change in their organizations to prepare for what is coming (including AI agents) to adopt this technology with a strategic approach.

Once CEOs’ commitment to AI is confirmed, 93% of them do not expect a workforce reduction due to the adoption of AI, while three in four (76%) recognize that improvements in cybersecurity measures must be implemented and 29% consider autonomous agents as part of their AI transformation.

Besides, 67% of top executives at large companies plan to spend more than $25 million next year on Artificial Intelligence and Generative Artificial Intelligence services. In this way, the report predicts that investments in GenAI will increase by 60% in the next three years, becoming one of the three major priorities on CEOs’ agendas.