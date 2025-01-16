The public chain remains immersed in its transformation after the renewal of its Board of Directors and the appointment of José Pablo López as president, the first non-provisional in yearsafter the interim mandates of Elena Sánchez and Concepción Cascajosa. Soon, upon arrival The Revolt or the recovery of Figures and Lettersnews will be added.

And as 20minutos.es has learned, there will be important changes in the coming months. For now, the plan is that the Late Xou by Marc Giró stays on Tuesday nights (on TV nothing is completely certain until it is broadcast), after the duet with The Revolt worked and the interview program, formerly on La 2, did in the prime time from one a 13.4% screen share and 1,182,000 viewers.

In addition, there is a plan in La 1 to change the afternoons, which will not arrive immediately but is being worked on. This new program will probably arrive around the end of March or beginning of Aprilwhen the available chapters of series like The Modern either The promisewhich currently occupy the afternoon slot along with Wild Valley.

In the gap that one of those series could leave a new live program would go, for which La 1 is considering at least four different projects from various production companies.

Two of those projects They would have a presenter as the protagonist and two others propose a presenter as master of ceremonies. It has been widely rumored, for example, that one of these projects is from Fabricantes Studio, from the creators of save me and authors of the current Not even if we were (Here).