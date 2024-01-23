After weeks of speculation on the topic of transfers, in which the Chilean sounded Arturo vidal and then priority was given to Ricardo Gareca, after the surprise departure of Lucas Gonzalez from the bench, the directives began to consider more options in the market to have a new coach soon, since the refusal of the 'Tigre' left them in a bad position.

It may be of interest to you: Colombian League suffers a hard blow: outside the 10 best in the world in a controversial list

The Argentine has an agreement to be Chile's coach, a sponsorship problem is the only thing stopping him from being presented. That's why, Gareca decided to say 'no' to Cali America after having agreed on his arrival to the southern group.

Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

Given the need to have a new technician and after evaluating several candidates, Cali America confirmed to the Venezuelan coach, Cesar Faríaswith whom they advanced very quickly in the negotiations.

Also: Pan American Games: what does the letter that federations sent to Gustavo Petro say?

Farias arrives after a good passage through Golden Eagles, club with which he managed to make a record of points in the round-robin phase and now, his objective with the 'scarlet' team is to improve last year's performance, but also to remove doubts for this season, because under the orders of the interim Alex Escobar They started losing.

Cesar Farías He experienced a complicated situation before arriving at the Valle del Cauca team. A few weeks ago he paid his decision clause ($350,000) to leave Águilas, with the aim of signing with University of Peru. But the 'Incas' turned their backs on him and signed the Argentine Fabian Bustos



After a few days negotiating with the Cali Americathe Venezuelan coach signed a contract until December 2024, although depending on the results, he will have the possibility of extending the contract.

We tell you: Pre-Olympic: the accounts of the Colombian National Team on a day of rest

It is worth remembering that America will have the challenges for this season: League, BetPlay Cup and Sudamericana, tournaments in which he aims to be the protagonist, although the obligation is to win a league title.

César Farías, coach of Águilas.

Cesar Farías will debut as new coach of the Cali America next Sunday against Atlético Nacional at the stadium Pascual Guerrero, a high caliber duel than for the rival.

The Venezuelan's debut in the South American Cup It will be on Wednesday, March 6, when the 'red devils' visit FC Alliance for the first round of the continental tournament.

Who is it?

César Alejandro Farías Acosta born in Güiria, Sucre, on March 7, 1973.

He was international coach of the Venezuelan national team for six years, from 2007 to 2013.

He also provided his services to the Bolivian national team, a team in which he was from August 2019 to March 2022.

César Farías stated that whoever says that the best South American soccer is in Colombia does not know about this sport. See also Tacchettee: t-shirts, sweatshirts and jackets in the name of the Gazzetta dello Sport Photo:

With the senior team, Farías has been in charge for 123 games. Statistics show that he is the second technical director with the most games coached in the World Cup qualifying round with 48 games.

He directed the The Strongest in the 2016 Apertura Tournament and won the title. He led Venezuela to the U-20 World Cup in 2009.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO