by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz competitive on Friday at Montmeló

Third in the morning, second in the afternoon. Carlos’ day Sainz can be said to be satisfactory: the Ferrari driver, who has never achieved a podium at Montmeló, was always at the top on the Friday of the Spanish GP and is a candidate for a leading role for the rest of the weekend. Smooth OperatorHowever, he judges the SF-24 to be more competitive on the flying lap than on the race pace, in contrast to what was seen at the beginning of the season.

Sainz’s words

“It was a challenging Friday, I think, for everyone, because the track was really slippery. It was very difficult to put the laps together with the wind and high track temperatures, it was a challenge“, began the Spaniard.

“It seems that on the flying lap we are okay. In terms of pace, however, we seem to struggle a little more, a bit like what happened here last year. Let’s see if we can put together a better package, especially for Sunday“, has continued.

Updates

Ferrari has brought a new package of updates for the Spanish GP: “We took a look and everything seems to work well. Obviously profit margins are tight, so a small package that works well can always make a difference: we are satisfied with how everything was achieved“.