The Vatican has rejected a 1.5 million euro donation offered by defense giant Leonardo to Rome's Bambino Gesù hospital on grounds of expediency in a time of war.

The diplomatic incident, as reported Republic, occurred before Christmas and began when the company failed to give notice to the Holy See before making the donation, intended for the purchase of a diagnostic imaging machine. Now the sum intended for charity has been diverted to the Gaslini pediatric hospital in Genoa.

The decision to donate 1.5 million euros to Bambino Gesù in Rome was taken between last October and November, by contacting the hospital management directly. According to the Roman newspaper, however, failure to comply with the protocol is not the only reason for the “non possumus”.

The Holy See would in fact have wanted to avoid embarrassing the Pontiff in a period characterized by a series of bloody wars that Pope Francis denounces every day. However, the former Finmeccanica took it rather well, simply choosing to divert the donation to another hospital, while also letting the press know that in none of the theaters of war underway, starting from Ukraine to the Middle East, has there been any offensive system produced by Leonardo is operational.