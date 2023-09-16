Spanish cycling has taken a step back in the 2023 Vuelta compared to the previous edition. Juan Ayuso, Mikel Landa and Enric Mas, the best in this year’s race after the stellar Jumbo trio, have finished among the top six overall, when in the 2022 Vuelta the Spaniard and the Catalan climbed onto the podium (second Mas , who repeated his position, and Ayuso third). Juan Herrada has achieved the only stage victory in this Vuelta, when in 2022 there were two Spanish triumphs, for Marc Soler and the Cuenca rider himself.

With the undeniable dominance of Jumbo, Ayuso’s UAE was the fourth team in the Vuelta, ahead of Movistar, which finished fifth. Movistar was third in the team overall of the Vuelta 2022. In the mountains, while last edition Mas, Soler and Rubén Fernández were in the ‘top 10’ of the overall – third, sixth and tenth, respectively -, in This time Herrada was tenth, Soler eleventh and Ayuso twelfth.

The great promise of the Spanish peloton has gone up another step in his progression. He has been the best national rider in this Vuelta and also the best young rider, when in 2022 he was second overall among the youngest riders, only surpassed by the champion, Remco Evenepoel. He has fought for the podium, but with the hegemony of Jumbo (Sepp Kuss, Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic), that challenge was practically impossible.

He has fought until the end to be the most outstanding national cyclist, and has been close to Ayuso in the general classification, after his great stage in Angliru in which he entered fourth at the finish line, only losing to the big three of Jumbo and saving from Kuss’s leadership then passed. The Alavés, bursting at the seams on one of the big days of the Vuelta, proved to be capable of anything in the Angliru, but he had to bow down to the reality of the powerful Jumbo-Visma.

Unlike Mikel Landa, Enric Mas sank in the ascent to the great Asturian summit, as did Juan Ayuso, with the Movistar Spaniard arriving 1:43 behind Roglic at the Angliru finish line. Mas’s best position in this Vuelta was fourth place in the eighth stage, in addition to three sixth places. After his fall and abandonment in the first stage of the Tour, Mas has once again shown himself to be irregular in a great stage round and has ended up melted.

The performance of the Catalan rider from the UAE has also been inferior in this edition of the Vuelta, although he has improved his position in the final general classification. Last year he won the combativeness award, in addition to scoring a stage victory and finishing sixth in the mountains and fifth on points. On this occasion he has been left with no options to be higher and has not been able to aspire to any victory, although he has had to work for his partner Ayuso.