Spanish cycling has taken a step back in the 2023 Vuelta compared to the previous edition. Juan Ayuso, Mikel Landa and Enric Mas, the best in this year’s race after the stellar Jumbo trio, have finished among the top six overall, when in the 2022 Vuelta the Spaniard and the Catalan climbed onto the podium (second Mas , who repeated his position, and Ayuso third). Juan Herrada has achieved the only stage victory in this Vuelta, when in 2022 there were two Spanish triumphs, for Marc Soler and the Cuenca rider himself.
With the undeniable dominance of Jumbo, Ayuso’s UAE was the fourth team in the Vuelta, ahead of Movistar, which finished fifth. Movistar was third in the team overall of the Vuelta 2022. In the mountains, while last edition Mas, Soler and Rubén Fernández were in the ‘top 10’ of the overall – third, sixth and tenth, respectively -, in This time Herrada was tenth, Soler eleventh and Ayuso twelfth.
Age 20 years
Height 1.81m
Weight 63kg
The team
11 Juan Ayuso
12 Joao Almeida
13 Rui Oliveira
14 Finn Fisher-Black
15 Juan Sebastian Molano
16 Domen Novak
17 Marc Soler
18 Jay Vine
Age 20 years
Height 1.81m
Weight 63kg
The team
11 Juan Ayuso
12 Joao Almeida
13 Rui Oliveira
14 Finn Fisher-Black
15 Juan Sebastian Molano
16 Domen Novak
17 Marc Soler
18 Jay Vine
The team
11 Juan Ayuso
12 Joao Almeida
13 Rui Oliveira
14 Finn Fisher-Black
15 Juan Sebastian Molano
16 Domen Novak
17 Marc Soler
18 Jay Vine
Age 20 years
Height 1.81m
Weight 63kg
The team
11 Juan Ayuso
12 Joao Almeida
13 Rui Oliveira
14 Finn Fisher-Black
Age 20 years
Height 1.81m
Weight 63kg
15 Juan Sebastian Molano
16 Domen Novak
17 Marc Soler
18 Jay Vine
The great promise of the Spanish peloton has gone up another step in his progression. He has been the best national rider in this Vuelta and also the best young rider, when in 2022 he was second overall among the youngest riders, only surpassed by the champion, Remco Evenepoel. He has fought for the podium, but with the hegemony of Jumbo (Sepp Kuss, Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic), that challenge was practically impossible.
Age 33 years
Height 1.73m
Weight 60kg
The team
41 Santiago Buitrago Sánchez
42 Damiano Caruso
43 Matevž Govekar
44 Kamil Gradek
45 Mikel Landa
46 Wout Poels
47 Jasha Sutterlin
48 Antonio Tiberi
Age 33 years
Height 1.73m
Weight 60kg
The team
41 Santiago Buitrago Sánchez
42 Damiano Caruso
43 Matevž Govekar
44 Kamil Gradek
45 Mikel Landa
46 Wout Poels
47 Jasha Sutterlin
48 Antonio Tiberi
The team
41 Santiago Buitrago Sánchez
42 Damiano Caruso
43 Matevž Govekar
44 Kamil Gradek
45 Mikel Landa
46 Wout Poels
47 Jasha Sutterlin
48 Antonio Tiberi
Age 33 years
Height 1.73m
Weight 60kg
The team
41 Santiago Buitrago Sánchez
42 Damiano Caruso
43 Matevž Govekar
44 Kamil Gradek
Age 33 years
Height 1.73m
Weight 60kg
45 Mikel Landa
46 Wout Poels
47 Jasha Sutterlin
48 Antonio Tiberi
He has fought until the end to be the most outstanding national cyclist, and has been close to Ayuso in the general classification, after his great stage in Angliru in which he entered fourth at the finish line, only losing to the big three of Jumbo and saving from Kuss’s leadership then passed. The Alavés, bursting at the seams on one of the big days of the Vuelta, proved to be capable of anything in the Angliru, but he had to bow down to the reality of the powerful Jumbo-Visma.
Age 28 years
Height 1.77m
Weight 61kg
The team
141 Enric Mas
142 Jorge Arcas
143 Ruben Guerreiro
144 Imanol Erviti
145 Ivan Garcia Cortina
146 Oier Lazkano López
147 Nelson Oliveira
148 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes
Age 28 years
Height 1.77m
Weight 61kg
The team
141 Enric Mas
142 Jorge Arcas
143 Ruben Guerreiro
144 Imanol Erviti
145 Ivan Garcia Cortina
146 Oier Lazkano López
147 Nelson Oliveira
148 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes
The team
141 Enric Mas
142 Jorge Arcas
143 Ruben Guerreiro
144 Imanol Erviti
145 Ivan Garcia Cortina
146 Oier Lazkano López
147 Nelson Oliveira
148 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes
Age 28 years
Height 1.77m
Weight 61kg
The team
141 Enric Mas
142 Jorge Arcas
143 Ruben Guerreiro
144 Imanol Erviti
Age 28 years
Height 1.77m
Weight 61kg
145 Ivan Garcia Cortina
146 Oier Lazkano López
147 Nelson Oliveira
148 Einer A. Rubio Reyes
Unlike Mikel Landa, Enric Mas sank in the ascent to the great Asturian summit, as did Juan Ayuso, with the Movistar Spaniard arriving 1:43 behind Roglic at the Angliru finish line. Mas’s best position in this Vuelta was fourth place in the eighth stage, in addition to three sixth places. After his fall and abandonment in the first stage of the Tour, Mas has once again shown himself to be irregular in a great stage round and has ended up melted.
Age 29 years
Height 1.86m
Weight 68kg
The team
11 Juan Ayuso
12 Joao Almeida
13 Rui Oliveira
14 Finn Fisher-Black
15 Juan Sebastian Molano
16 Domen Novak
17 Marc Soler
18 Jay Vine
Age 29 years
Height 1.86m
Weight 68kg
The team
11 Juan Ayuso
12 Joao Almeida
13 Rui Oliveira
14 Finn Fisher-Black
15 Juan Sebastian Molano
16 Domen Novak
17 Marc Soler
18 Jay Vine
The team
11 Juan Ayuso
12 Joao Almeida
13 Rui Oliveira
14 Finn Fisher-Black
15 Juan Sebastian Molano
16 Domen Novak
17 Marc Soler
18 Jay Vine
Age 29 years
Height 1.86m
Weight 68kg
The team
11 Juan Ayuso
12 Joao Almeida
13 Rui Oliveira
14 Finn Fisher-Black
Age 29 years
Height 1.86m
Weight 68kg
15 Juan Sebastian Molano
16 Domen Novak
17 Marc Soler
18 Jay Vine
The performance of the Catalan rider from the UAE has also been inferior in this edition of the Vuelta, although he has improved his position in the final general classification. Last year he won the combativeness award, in addition to scoring a stage victory and finishing sixth in the mountains and fifth on points. On this occasion he has been left with no options to be higher and has not been able to aspire to any victory, although he has had to work for his partner Ayuso.
Herrada’s victory and farewell to Luis León
The veterans Jesús Herrada and Luis León Sánchez also deserve a mention in this 2023 Vuelta. The first (33 years old), for having achieved the only Spanish victory, and the second (39), for his farewell to professional cycling, announced last week race, precisely, the day before suffering a fall.
#Spanish #cycling #takes #step #Vuelta
Leave a Reply