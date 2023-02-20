The blue coach spoke at the press conference to present the match against Eintracht Frankfurt: “I agree with their coach, it will be a balanced match. We have a 50% chance of going through”
“We have a 50% chance of going through. We have to give the fans the right to be able to experience important evenings. This is a great opportunity, these players deserved it on the pitch to play these matches.” This is how Luciano Spalletti presented the match against Eintracht Frankfurt, valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. And then: “I’m dealing with strong players, real men, who have correctly absorbed the passion of the Neapolitan public, with individuals who can put their own into it: Kvara for example, with Sassuolo, scored a stylistically beautiful goal” .
Osimhen recovered
—
“Osimhen is a guy who tells the truth. When the match against Sassuolo ended and he reassured us, we were convinced he had nothing. In training we saw his usual forays. He’s fine. Everyone realizes that we are dealing do with a group of strong players, with individuals who can put their own into it, as happened against Sassuolo, where Kvaratskhelia scored a stylistically beautiful goal”.
February 20, 2023 (change February 20, 2023 | 20:09)
