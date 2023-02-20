“We have a 50% chance of going through. We have to give the fans the right to be able to experience important evenings. This is a great opportunity, these players deserved it on the pitch to play these matches.” This is how Luciano Spalletti presented the match against Eintracht Frankfurt, valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. And then: “I’m dealing with strong players, real men, who have correctly absorbed the passion of the Neapolitan public, with individuals who can put their own into it: Kvara for example, with Sassuolo, scored a stylistically beautiful goal” .