Alessia and Jimmy still don’t dare reveal their love to their families. Will “There is room at the bottom” force them to expose their romance? New scene anticipates tension.

Alessia Montalban and Jimmy gonzales they still live a clandestine romance in “At the bottom there is room” even though Diego’s daughter has moved into the neighbor’s house across the street. As is known, the character played by Karime Scander was fired from the restaurant by Francesca Maldini; For this reason, she decided to move out of the mansion and take refuge with the relatives of the woman in love with her. Now, a new advance of the América Televisión series would put the lovebirds in trouble.

Alessia and Jimmy will star in another passionate moment in "Al fondo hay sitio". Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: Jimmy and Alessia’s love would be exposed

‘Charito’ has always been somewhat conservative regarding her children’s romantic relationships. Therefore, when Joel was dating Monserrat, he did not see well that they lived together before getting married, and a similar situation happened with Grace and Nicolás. In the case of Alessia and Jimmy, the Gonzales matriarch is unaware of their affair.

However, the advancement of the new chapter would put an end to the mystery. We see Jimmy surprise Alessia in the bathroom and ask her to have a kiss, at least a short one, but she is worried that they might be caught red-handed. Although he insists that nothing will happen, ‘Teresita’ enters the scene because she needs to use the toilet.

It is there when the face of the lovers is completely transformed and they can only put on scared expressions. Watch the full trailer below.

Chapter 160 of “There is room in the background” LIVE ONLINE

Chapter 160 of “Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen LIVE, FREE and completely ONLINE on the América TVGO website, starting at 8:40 p.m.