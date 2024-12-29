This year will end with a higher road mortality figure in Spain than in 2023, with 1,135 people dead in eight days left to complete the annual statistics.

The accident data on Spanish roads from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), recorded at a maximum of 24 hours after the accidents and collected by Servimedia, indicate that between January 1 and December 17 this year They counted 1,107 dead people.

As has been traditional for many years, the DGT will no longer update this year’s accident figures until providing the definitive data at a press conference at the beginning of 2024.

To these 1,107 fatalities we must add the 28 counted in the first phase of the special operation for the Christmas holidays (from 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20 to 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday the 25th, Christmas Day), which adds up to a total of 1,135.









The average this year is 3.2 fatalities each day, so 2024 will predictably end with more road deaths than in 2023. In addition, the final figure for 2024 could barely exceed that of 2022 (1,148 people killed).

The two years of pandemic They continue to mark the two best data from the DGT’s historical series, which begins in 1960, with 874 people dying in 2020 and 1,002 in 2021.

In those two years there were fewer road movements (321 million in 2020 and 393.7 million in 2021), when in 2019 427 million were registered and then there were more: 439.8 million in 2022, and 448.7 million in 2023.

Monthly ups and downs

The accident rate on the roads has chained monthly ups and downs this year. Thus, January ended with 90 road deaths, the twelfth lowest figure since 1960.

February ended with 74 deaths, the fourth best figure in the historical record, and March ended with 91 deaths, the tenth lowest figure.

Regarding the second quarter, April closed with 84 deaths (the sixth lowest figure since 1960), May ended with 91 fatalities (the tenth smallest) and June counted 104 (ninth).

In the third quarter, July added 109 deaths (the third lowest figure), August another 132 (twelfth) and September added 101 (seventh). The fourth quarter began with 89 fatalities in September (historical minimum) and continued with 87 in November (third lowest figure since 1960).