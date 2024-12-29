Two stab wounds to his ex-partner and another ten to his current boyfriend. That is the balance of the latest sexist aggression that occurred this Sunday in Madrid, in a home in the Canillejas neighborhood. At around 5 p.m., the attacker showed up at the woman’s house, at number 9 San Faustino Street, with the intention of ending both their lives. The National Police has already arrested him and the Family and Women Care Unit (UFAM) will now be in charge of shedding light on this black event.

A neighbor was the first to raise the alarm, after the blows and cries for help interrupted the tranquility of the four-story block, located a few steps from Álcala street. Upon arrival, Samur-Civil Protection doctors found the 56-year-old woman with three stab wounds on her neck, chest and hand; and his partner, 55, with around ten wounds all over his body, the most serious in the chest, neck and face. The latter’s condition was so serious that he had to be intubated. After that, they were escorted by the Municipal Police to Gregorio Marañón and Doce de Octubre, respectively.

As ABC has learned, the attacker had a restraining order against his ex-partner. His quick arrest was thanks to two off-duty National Corps agents, who, without being aware of what had happened in Canillejas, stopped the subject in a shopping center after observing blood stains on his clothes. The officials searched him, discovering the knife, so they immediately notified colleagues, who were in charge of transferring him to the UFAM facilities. Both he and his two victims are Spanish.