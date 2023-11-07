The pressure from the far right against Pedro Sánchez is becoming increasingly stronger. “We ask the police not to carry out illegal orders.” Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox, raises the bar and directly calls for the rebellion of the police forces against the government of Pedro Sánchez. Tension in Spain is very high. The nationalist leader, an ally of Giorgia Meloni in Europe, openly takes the defense of the demonstrators who gathered, not always peacefully, around the headquarters of the PSOE (Sánchez’s party) to protest against the amnesty that the socialist leader is ready to concede to the Catalan independentists, in exchange for his re-election.

The People’s Party, Vox’s allies in many regions, attack the executive, but at the same time ask for it to tone down, calling for a demonstration around municipalities across Spain (and not around party headquarters) for next Sunday. By that day the new government could already be in office. Everything will depend on the agreement between the socialists and the secessionists of Junts, the party of Carles Puigdemont, former Catalan president who took refuge in Belgium to escape justice after the 2017 independence referendum. The judges themselves, or at least part of the judiciary, are another stumbling block on the path towards an agreement. In fact, Puigdemont was involved in an investigation into the clashes that occurred in Barcelona in 2019, the crime being suspected of being terrorism.