15 years after the murder of Lucía Garrido, 48, on April 30, 2008, this Tuesday the popular jury issued its verdict on that crime, which uncovered a network of drug traffickers and corrupt civil guards. The jury has found guilty the only two defendants who sat in the dock: Manuel Alonso, 64 years old; and ex-partner of the victim, and Ángel Vaello, 40, a known criminal living in Fuengirola. The Prosecutor’s Office and the prosecution are asking for between 15 and 25 years for the accused. .

In a previous trial held in 2019 and which was annulled due to irregularities in the jury’s votes, the two defendants were acquitted. The popular jury then questioned the DNA evidence, considered that both investigated had met years after the murder and did not give reliability to the testimony of the protected witness, who in that trial was not located and only a bad statement could be heard from his statement. recording. Likewise, the two civil guards investigated as alleged instigators of the crime, Amador Pérez Luque and José Antonio Baena (both were expelled from the force), who participated in this trial only as witnesses for the defense, were acquitted on that occasion. The judge has ordered provisional release for the two now considered guilty until the sentence is read.

In this second trial, with great media expectation, the opposite has happened than in the previous annulled one: On the one hand, the experts from the Criminalistics Department of the Civil Guard retracted their first statement: both recognized on this occasion that the sample of DNA found on a loose key at the crime scene—that of the door of the Alhaurín de la Torre estate where Lucía was murdered—was preserved. And they have clarified that a second and more complete analysis of those biological remains allowed the identification of the alleged murderer, Ángel Vaello. Both agents therefore face another trial on November 13 for a crime of false testimony.

On the other hand, the telematic statement of the protected witness, who was granted a new identity by the judicial authority in an unknown part of the world, was heard loud and clear and fundamentally served to link the two accused.

Defenses and accusations

It has been a long trial, which began on October 23, with extensive sessions and numerous testimonies. Statements from members of Lucía Garrido’s entourage have highlighted the pressure to which the victim was subjected by Manuel Alonso since the two separated in 2006.

The judge granted her the family home on the Los Naranjos farm, the epicenter of the investigation and the scene of the crime, and gave him the land adjacent to the home to maintain the exotic animal business he ran. Alonso allegedly kept and sold animals seized by Seprona (the Nature Protection Service of the Civil Guard), but the investigation of Lucía’s crime uncovered that, behind that business, there were corrupt guards and another parallel illicit business for which that zoo was used (with lions, tigers , pumas and Vietnamese pigs) as a drug nursery. In light of the data provided in the police investigation, Lucía discovered him and could denounce him at any time. She knew too much.

“He told her that she had to leave the house by hook or by crook, or else she would leave in a garbage bag,” his own daughter testified at trial. A close friend of Lucía Garrido recounted the times that she accompanied her to file complaints of mistreatment and that she was clear that Alonso wanted to fire her because she “knew too much” about the real activities she carried out on the farm. “I saw bundles,” the woman said. And this was also confirmed by the protected witness, who maintained that they had been told that the facility functioned as a drug hideout and that under the animal cages there was a vault with several million euros in cash.

The key to the trial has been in the key, the one that Manuel Alonso supposedly gave to Ángel Vaello so that he could access the property and end Garrido’s life. Although no traces of DNA were found in her in the first tests to which she was subjected in the laboratory in 2009, eight years later and with new and improved analysis techniques they were found and served to obtain Vaello’s genetic profile (there were even genetic material from a second person, but, with the sample obtained, it could not be identified).

The Prosecutor’s Office and the family’s lawyers have supported, based on this evidence, their accusations about Alonso as a “necessary collaborator” and Vaello as the material author. The defenses, however, have questioned every detail surrounding that key: from whether it was placed on purpose by the Civil Guard to whether the DNA results are not valid because there were not enough samples to carry out the tests, building a theory of the conspiracy allegedly hatched by the Internal Affairs service.

In its final verdict, the jury said that Alonso “believed himself unpunished due to the number of contacts he had in the Civil Guard” as well as that he sought a trip as an “alibi” and “consented” to the crime.

