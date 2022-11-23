The dream premiere. The biggest win for the Spanish team in the history of the World Cups (7-0)relaunched the illusion with a punch unknown until now by a Spain that earned the right to dream of something big in Qatar 2022, surpassing Costa Rica and displaying the perfect combination of football and hunger for success.

“It could be my big night”, Raphael’s song, sounded over the public address system after each goal. And so it was. Spain was already winning 3-0 with an overwhelming dominance and a punch rarely shown in the ‘era Luis Enrique’.

Erasing from the field a Costa Rica that did not appear, without response to the barrage of soccer that came upon it at the beginning of the World Cup for the history of the Red.

The excessive respect for the debut received a cheeky slap in the face. Since Germany 2006 he had not won in his debut in Spain.

Since his first participation, Italy 1934, he had not scored three goals in the first act. To those who are looking for similarities between the Spain that changed its history with its ‘golden generation’ since 2008, with the leadership assumed by the coach Luis Aragonés and a renewed group still without stars, and the one exercised by Luis Enrique with his current bet, they have a handful more arguments to add to their side of the scale.

Time has passed for the weight of the star that shines on the chest to be lowered. Spain already demonstrated it at Euro 2020, the competition in which Pedri asked for passage as a child. He arrives at his first World Cup being the great benchmark of the game, distributing fantasy to feed the trident with balls. He joined the deployment of Gavi.

With quality to assist Dani Olmo in the first goal, as plenty of personality to get into any battle that snatched the ball in the few moments of Costa Rican possession.

Luis Enrique’s commitment to Rodri as a central defender, against an opponent from whom he expected few attacks, increased the quality of possession. The absence of the only pure 9 on the starting list, Morata, was replaced by Marco Asensio, confirming the best moment of his career.

It flies where they put it. He had already invented a measured Pedri pass to Dani Olmo’s cross shot and connected with Asensio, who fired the shot without thinking, when

Spain broke the game quickly and deservedly.