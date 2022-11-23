When talking about video games and mobile phones, it is something very fleeting, since many titles are normally turned off shortly after being published, this has happened with releases such as the battle royale of final fantasy 7. Just this this will be affecting Square Enix Montrealas four of its phone releases will be removed soon.

Through a new statement, the publisher stated that these video games with which they will disappear from mobile stores:

– Arena Battle Champions

–Deus Ex Go

–Hitman Sniper: The Shadows

– Space Invaders: Hidden Heroes

The withdrawal date is next December 1st as far as downloads are concerned. Since they will continue to serve those who already have them on their devices, but they will only be able to run them until the January 4. So those who want to build high scores must play all these days before losing full access to all four.

Effective immediately, in-game purchases are stopped. We recommend that previous in-game purchases be used before January 4th, as they will not be refunded. On behalf of the development team, we would like to thank you for playing our games.

It is worth mentioning, that this may be because the study in question was dissolved by Embracer Groupso they would have different tasks that are far from supporting these video games.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It’s a bit sad to read this, since games like Deus Ex Go haven’t been released for long. Now it’s time to wait to see what the employees who left this company will do.