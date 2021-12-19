Bad taste in the mouth for the Spanish candidacy of Junior Eurovision. The young Levi Díaz, 13 years old, took 15th place (77 points) in the final of the children’s contest that was held this Sunday in Paris. The victory fell to the representative of Armenia, the singer Maléna, while Poland was in second position and France in third.

In front of the 3,000 spectators who have been able to enter the Seine Musicale venue, Levi made a Eurofan audience sing ‘Laugh’, devoted to his song and brought his optimistic and joyful message to the rest of Europe, with a scenography directed by the Austrian artistic director , Marie Sophie Kreissl. The singer took the stage with a staging set in a cosmopolitan and modern city full of neon lights and physical elements, such as a colorful train and four drums as drums, which the dancers played with fluorescent drumsticks.

With Levi Díaz, RTVE has reinforced its commitment to the children’s version of the European contest, which has a smaller number of participants and also with less interest among the audience. In recent years, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has pushed to revive a festival that faded at the beginning of the decade.

In this way, Spain breaks its good streak in a festival to which it returned in 2019 with Melani with a good third place. Last year, the Sevillian Soleá Fernández maintained the same position, although the greatest achievement of the public channel in the ‘junior’ was the victory of María Isabel in 2004 with the song ‘Before dead than simple’.