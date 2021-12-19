NEWCASTLE, England (Reuters) – Manchester City’s João Cancelo scored one goal and another in the team’s 4-0 victory against Newcastle United this Sunday. The victory ensured that the team will spend Christmas at the top of the Premier League, a position occupied by Liverpool for the last three seasons.

The visitors scored the first goal after five minutes, with Cancelo’s acrobatic cross so Ruben Dias could head in the empty goal after a scuffle between Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and defender Ciaran Clarke.

Cancelo scored Manchester’s second in the 27th minute, cutting the right flank and closing the solo play with a spectacular shot that silenced the home crowd.

In the 30th minute, Newcastle were denied what seemed like a clear penalty when City goalkeeper Ederson knocked Ryan Fraser out, but neither referee Martin Atkinson nor the VAR decided to intervene.

“I’m not really sure what happened with the VAR and the referee, the goalkeeper knocked out Ryan and it was a hurdle, a clear penalty,” said Newcastle coach Eddie Howe.

Things took a turn for the worse for Newcastle when Mahrez deflected Kevin De Bruyne’s shot from the left with a deft 63th-minute volley. The goal was his 50th in the Premier League after a lengthy VAR review.

“I was sure I was in the game when I saw the defender running with me, so I didn’t think I was out of the game,” said Mahrez.

Newcastle took Saint-Maximin off the bench at half-time to play Joe Willock, but they managed only one submission over the course of 90 minutes – a close-range header by Callum Wilson that forced an excellent save with an Ederson hand.

Sterling’s diligent performance on the wing was rewarded in the 86th minute, when Gabriel Jesus drove the ball through and the England forward hit the nail on the head to complete the rout.

City top the Champions League with 44 points, four ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who visit Tottenham Hotspur later on Sunday, and six ahead of Chelsea in third after drawing 0-0 with Wolverhampton Wanderers .

