Ban on approaching the victim and obligation to sign every fortnight until the end of the criminal proceedings. These are the first decisions taken by the Public Prosecutor Francisco de Jorge who this morning conducted the interrogation of Luis Rubiales, who appeared as a suspect at the Audiencia National in Madrid. The former president of the Spanish football federation, as well as UEFA vice-president, arrived three quarters of an hour early for the appointment, awaited outside the building by over 100 journalists and operators. He faces charges of sexual assault and coercion.

DENIAL AND SATISFACTION

—

The ‘picotazo gate’, the kiss stolen by Rubiales from Jenni Hermoso in the celebrations for winning the Women’s World Cup, continues to be the case of the day in Spain. The former president showed up with his lawyer Olga Tubau, he said nothing outside while inside the building in a deposition that lasted 45 minutes he reiterated his innocence, denying what had happened. Carla Vall, Jenni’s lawyer, spoke to the press: “We are very satisfied with the judge’s requests, it is proven that Rubiales’ kiss did not take place with the victim’s consent. There was no consensus whatsoever and that’s what we’re going to prove.” For the moment Rubiales will not be able to get within 500 meters of Jenni Hermoso, currently in Mexico playing with Pachuca. But the process continues.