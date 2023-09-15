Fernando Botero and Falcao García: the maestro’s tribute to the ‘tiger’ of football

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Botero and Falcao.
Botero and Falcao.
This Friday the death of the Colombian painter was announced.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian teacher Fernando Botero died. The Antioquian is the artist of the greatest country of all time and he even took football into account in his works.
The Colombian died at the age of 91 after suffering health complications for several days.
(Another scandal breaks out in the Spanish women’s team, they rebelled)(Shakira loses another ‘family battle’ with Clara Chía Marti over Gerard Piqué)
With Falcao
Botero was born in Medellin and was responsible for breaking art records, such as the 300,000 people in the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico or 155,000 in the Museum of Fine Arts of Bilbao.
Botero’s work is immortal. He was the one who put national art on the most important international stages in the world. His sculptures are imposed in important places, such as United States and France.
Even football was in his works, but Falcao garcia received a great tribute from him a few years ago.
What is known
Fernando Botero died at his home in the principality of Monaco this Friday, September 15, 2023.
Sources close to the painter told TIME that he had been presenting health problems that kept him hospitalized in a medical center for several days, but he himself asked to be transferred to his home to deal with his ailments.
Returning to football, on some occasion, Falcao had the opportunity to take a photo in one of Botero’s works, as recorded in this image.
Falcao was very impressed with the exhibition of maestro Fernando Botero in Europe. “I was able to see the incredible contribution that his work has made to humanity. It is impressive,” said the forward who would start tomorrow for Monaco. pic.twitter.com/gnCwFlVb6I
— ESPN Fútbol Colombia (@ESPNFutbolCol) March 8, 2018
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Fernando #Botero #Falcao #García #maestros #tribute #tiger #football
Leave a Reply