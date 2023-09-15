Fernando Botero and Falcao García: the maestro’s tribute to the ‘tiger’ of football

The Colombian teacher Fernando Botero died. The Antioquian is the artist of the greatest country of all time and he even took football into account in his works.

The Colombian died at the age of 91 after suffering health complications for several days.

With Falcao

Botero was born in Medellin and was responsible for breaking art records, such as the 300,000 people in the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico or 155,000 in the Museum of Fine Arts of Bilbao.

Botero’s work is immortal. He was the one who put national art on the most important international stages in the world. His sculptures are imposed in important places, such as United States and France.

Even football was in his works, but Falcao garcia received a great tribute from him a few years ago.

What is known

Fernando Botero died at his home in the principality of Monaco this Friday, September 15, 2023.

Sources close to the painter told TIME that he had been presenting health problems that kept him hospitalized in a medical center for several days, but he himself asked to be transferred to his home to deal with his ailments.

Returning to football, on some occasion, Falcao had the opportunity to take a photo in one of Botero’s works, as recorded in this image.