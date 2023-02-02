Spain has managed to maintain the second position in terms of vehicle production in Europe. According to the figures provided by the

Builders Association (Acea)Germany retains the first position, also growing by more than 13% compared to last year, with 3,336,116 units manufactured in 2022.

The recovery is also noticeable in Spain,

with a growth of 6% and 1,702,641 units. But the Czech Republic is getting closer, with an increase of more than 8% compared to 2022, with 1,190,160 vehicles, and cutting distances with respect to our country.

The greatest increase in production in the past year was recorded by

Romaniaabove 20%, and with just over half a million vehicles manufactured.

The European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (Acea) estimates that car sales in the European Union

will increase by 5% in 2023 Compared to last year, up to 9.8 million vehicles, although the figure will still be 25% below pre-pandemic levels.

“Despite the many uncertainties that lie ahead, the market should start to embark on a recovery in 2023,” the company said.

CEO of Acea, Sigrid de Vrieswho pointed out that sales were 9.3 million cars in 2022, 10.4% less than in 20201 and the lowest level in three decades.

electric push



In

the five big community markets registrations in 2022 advanced in Germany (+1.1%) and fell in France (-7.8%), Italy (9.7%) and Spain (-5.4%).

In 2022, new battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations continued to grow, despite the overall decline in the European Union car market. As a result, the BEV market share has already reached 12.1%, an improvement of 3.0 percentage points compared to 2021.

It was also a strong year for hybrid cars, which achieved a 22.6% market share. By contrast, traditional fuels continued to lose ground. However, combined, they still accounted for

more than half of EU car sales in 2022. Thus, sales of gasoline cars still resist electrification, with growth of 4.1% during the fourth quarter of 2022. The four key markets contributed to this improvement, especially Italy (+17.4%) and France (+3.5%). Despite that, the gasoline market share fell to 32.5%, from 35.5% in the same period of 2021.

On the contrary,

diesel registered a slight decrease in the last three months of the year (-0.4%), while its market share fell to 14.4%, compared to 16.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Its registrations fell by 19.7% to 1.5 million units, with 3.1 percentage points less than in 2021.

Spain is still slow



However, in Spain the sale of “plugged in” vehicles is still very far from the European average, with 8,076 units registered in January 2023, doubling sales compared to the previous year.

This figure represents

10.56% of the total market, barely 0.1 percentage points more than in January of the previous year. Sales of pure electric vehicles increased 80.8% in January, with 3,955 units registered this month. This means 5.17% of the market share, although if the figures provided by Anfac exclusively in the passenger car market are analyzed,

this percentage drops to 4.77%.

As for plug-in hybrid vehicles, they grew by 28.1% during January and reached 4,121 units registered this month. This type of vehicle adds up to another 5.39% of the market share for the month of January.

Non-plug-in hybrid vehicle sales they increased by 57.8% and reached 21,044 units registered this month. They represent 27.51% of the market share in January, occupying the ground lost especially by diesel mechanics (13.11%).

All in all, gasoline cars accounted for more than 40% of passenger car sales in Spain in January this year.

During 2022 the minimum sales objective was not reached and for this year it is necessary to accelerate its entry to achieve the 190,000 units necessary to achieve the objectives required by Europe.

Delicate economic situation



According to

José López-Tafall, general director of Anfac “We are aware of the delicate economic situation that our country is going through and that buying a vehicle is a great effort for families, but neighboring countries in Europe, under similar conditions, are managing to accelerate electrification.”

For this, from this association they insist on requesting a series of urgent measures, such as the improvement of aid plans, immediate measures that allow a greater and rapid implementation of charging points for electric vehicles with public access and, especially, “a taxation that is an incentive tool for the purchase, “explains López-Tafall.

Sales grow 51%



The automotive sector

start to see the light at the end of the tunnelsince the market for passenger cars and SUVs has started in 2023, increasing sales by 51.4% and with a total of 64,147 units sold in the month of January.

But far from being triumphant, manufacturers’ associations

(Anfac)dealers

(Faconauto) and vendors

(ganvam)believe that this increase is due both to the units sold in December and to the fact that the market volume of the previous year was at very low levels due to the microchip crisis and transport and logistics bottlenecks.

All channels register increases compared to the previous year. Thus, sales to individuals stand at 32,040 registered units, with an increase of 48.6%, but with a drop of 21% compared to the pre-pandemic January.

The market to companies with 27,962 sales It stands at an increase of 45.6% compared to the previous year, but with a decline of 14.7% compared to 2019. For its part, sales to rent-a-car managed to grow due to the sharp drop last year 157.5% with 4,145 registrations, but with a decrease of 68.4% against the data of January 2019.

The registrations of

light commercial vehicles They total 9,357 units, with an increase of 34.8%. Regarding sales by channel, only those aimed at the self-employed suffered a decrease of -4.4%, while registrations for companies and renters grew by 52% and 20.2%, respectively.

The registrations of

industrial, buses, coaches and microbuses they achieve an increase of 20.9%, with a total of 2,764 units, maintaining the positive rhythm.

The average CO2 emissions of passenger cars sold in January remain at 118.3 grams of CO2 per kilometer, 0.13% lower than the average of cars sold in 2022.

pluggable



The

electrified vehicle registrations (100% electric + plug-in hybrids) started 2023 with a rise of 30.1%, reaching 8,858 units, according to data from the Business Association for the Development and Promotion of Electric Mobility

(Aedive) and the National Association of Vehicle Sellers (Ganvam).

In an analysis by type of vehicle, registrations of 100% electric passenger cars began the year with an increase of 84.4% compared to January 2022, with a total of 3,321 units.

By models, the Dacia Spring was the most popular 100% electric car with 282 registered units, followed by the

Tesla Model Ywith 233 units and the Fiat 500 with 231 vehicles.

For their part, plug-in hybrid vehicles registered an increase of almost 28% during January to reach 4,116 units, of which 56% were registered in the company channel.

The Ford Kuga 2.5 stood as the favorite among the plug-in hybrids of Spanish drivers, with 327 registered units, followed by the

Link & CO 01, with 269 units. The

Mercedes-Benz A250 it was in third place, after registering 199 units in January.

Registrations of electric vans, increasingly present in the last mile delivery, grew by 62.4% with 510 units.

Registrations of electric mopeds registered a decrease of 26.4% during January, with 215 units.

Zero emission motorcycleswhich promote electric mobility through shared vehicle initiatives, also fell, standing at 563 units, 47.7% less.