In the judge’s assessment, if the stores cannot function, the judicial recovery process will be made unfeasible.

Judge Luiz Alberto Carvalho Alves, of the 4th Corporate Court of the Capital of the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro), granted on Wednesday (Feb.1, 2023) an incidental emergency relief to the Americanas Group. Thus, concessionaires of consumption accounts, mainly those of energy (Enel and light), were prohibited from interrupting the provision of essential services at any Americanas establishment, under penalty of a daily fine of BRL 100,000.

Americanas is in judicial recovery. The decision of Wednesday (Feb 1st) refers to the interruption of services for the collection of credits subject to the process.

The magistrate also determined that the lessors of the properties belonging to the Americanas Group refrain from issuing an eviction order due to tenant debts prior to the request for judicial recovery.

“Without its commercial establishments, or even without the provision of essential services, there will simply be no way to ensure the uplift of the economic group, making judicial recovery unfeasible, with the loss of all its creditors”, wrote the judge.

About online stores, he added: “Sales through e-commerce, although widespread, do not replace the activities carried out in various physical stores throughout the country, accessible to all consumers, who even do not use the service provided by the company virtually”.

With information from Brazil Agency.