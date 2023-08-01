Spain continues to lead Europe in two lists that are not recommended: unemployment rate and youth unemployment. Our country returned to the top position in the euro area unemployment indices in June, registering 11.7% and almost doubling the average for euro countries.

In the euro area, the unemployment rate remained stable in June at 6.4%, its lowest level in the historical series, according to data published this Tuesday by Eurostat. It is one point less than the level of unemployment that existed before the pandemic, when in February 2020 the unemployment rate in the euro area stood at 7.4%.

In the month of June, a total of 10.8 million people were unemployed in the euro area, 441,000 fewer than a year earlier. Of these, 2.8 million were residents of Spain, the highest volume in the entire eurozone despite having cut unemployment by 178,000 people in one year. The Spanish rate (11.7%) exceeds that of all its partners: Greece (11.1%), Italy (7.4%), France (7.1%), Portugal (6.4%) or Germany (3%).

In youth unemployment the figures are more alarming. While in the euro zone it fell to 13.8% in June, Spain doubled the rate to stand at 27.4%, the highest among the Twenty-seven, ahead of Greece’s 23.6% and 21.3%. % from Sweden. In total, 464,000 people under 25 years of age were unemployed at the end of June in Spain, 21% of all young unemployed in the euro area.

Few young people on staff



In this way, one in five unemployed people under the age of 25 is Spanish, despite the fact that their volume has decreased by 16,000 people in one year and that the rate is almost two points lower than that of June 2022, when it marked the 29th. % of the total compared to 14.7% in the euro area.

In this sense, a report published this Tuesday by Infoempleo and Adecco reveals that half of Spanish companies have less than 15% of the workforce under 30 years of age and that 72% have not implemented any strategy to promote youth employment in the last year. Of the few that have done so, most are through internships in collaboration with training centers and only a few have training programs and scholarships.

The report also indicates that three out of ten companies will have problems replacing employees who retire due to a lack of trained personnel in their business area. In this way, generational change is one of the issues that most worries companies, something that is seen above all in sectors such as construction, transport, industry or hospitality, where the lack of young people in the workforce seems a fact, according to what can be extracted from the study.