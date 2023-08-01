President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that he will choose an attorney general who does not make “false accusations”, but who will only choose the name “at the right time”. The petista mentioned the Lava Jato operation, which took him to jail in 2018. According to him, the result of the operation was the “crazy beauty who ruled this country for four years”. He is referring to Jair Bolsonaro, despite not having mentioned the former president.

The current Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, will remain in office until September. Lula will have to choose his successor. Sectors of the president’s alliance support a reappointment of Aras. Lula spoke on the program Conversation with the Presidentproduced by Canal Gov and broadcast on social media as a live by PT.



#choose #attorney #general #false #accusations #time #Lula