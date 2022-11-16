In the first three quarters of the year, Spain has registered a total of 55,472 electrified passenger cars / FAQ

The development of electromobility advances in Spain

at a very slow pace. During the third quarter of the year, the global electromobility indicator (which assesses the penetration of electrified vehicles and the installation of public access charging infrastructures) has registered a growth of a meager 0.4 points, with a total assessment of 14 ,6 points.

In this way, Spain remains in the last positions among European countries, surpassing only

Hungary and Czech Republicbut increasingly far from the average in Europe as a whole, which, with a growth of 1.1 points, reaches an average assessment of 30.3 out of 100.

At the opposite extreme are Germany and France, with growth of 1.3 points and 1.7 points respectively.

In the first three quarters of the year, Spain has registered a total of 55,472 electrified passenger cars, having met only 46.2% of the objective of the 120,000 units necessary in 2022 to meet the required emission reduction targets.

In order to reach this milestone, 90,000 electrified units would have to have been registered until September, according to the analysis carried out by the Manufacturers Association

anfac.

The development of public access charging infrastructures maintains the pace of the last quarters, reflecting the slow progress. In the third quarter,

the charging infrastructure indicator it reaches a valuation of 6.2 points out of 100, which represents a growth of 6 tenths. For its part, the European average stands at 12.1 points out of 100, with an increase of 1.2 points in the last quarter, assuming twice the value of the national average.

The public access charging infrastructure has increased by 793 points in the third quarter of 2022, up to 16,565 public access charging points. This evolution is below the increase registered in the second quarter.

chargers not working



With the total registered in the third quarter, Spain will not reach the target of 45,000 charging points planned for this year. Although total public access charging points have increased,

there are a significant number of points which, due to not working or not being publicly accessible, have been deleted when updating this report. For this reason, from Anfac they believe that it is urgent to “have accurate information with the start-up of the National Access Point, as provided for in the Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition and that it should have already been operational since May 2022” .

Of the 793 new charging points installed, 418 correspond to powers of up to 22 kW.

The national network of charging points It continues to be mostly slow charging, representing 81% of the total. In the last quarter, 307 new charging points above 50 kW have been installed, associated with fast charging with times of less than 40 minutes. But 89% of these high-power public hotspots are car manufacturer projects.

Spain is also poorly positioned in the ranking of electrified vehicles with 23.9 points, while the average for the

European Union is set at 51.3 points.