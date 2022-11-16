Tragedy in a house in Cassano delle Murge, a municipality about 30 kilometers from Bari 20 year old Albanian was found dead in the house where he lived with his 18-year-old girlfriendalso a foreigner, originally from Morocco, found seriously injured.

According to the first reconstruction of the carabinieri, it would be a case of attempted murder and suicide: it would have been the boy who shot his partner with a pistol, hitting her in the chest, and then with the same weapon he would have taken his own life. The girl was transported to the hospital in very serious condition. The prognosis is guarded. The motive is yet to be understood.