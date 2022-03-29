Direct Chronicle

Against a very weak rival, Spain allowed themselves a placid night in which they satiated their hunger for goals and showed off the dedication of their players to Luis Enrique’s cause. The team signed a beating against a very low Iceland and limited by the off-sports problems of some of its best players. Five goals and the high revolutions used throughout the match filled the eye of the Spanish coach. The best reading that he could get is that his footballers were used with the intensity that he demands of them, even though the friendly nature of the match and the rival could invite the walk. The group is hungry and devoted to their trainer. The game was another display of attitude. There is no truce under the direction of the Asturian coach. The players know that any deviation from the marked script or a mere lowering of arms can mean getting off the World Cup roster. It is the only explanation at that rate with which they were used in the pressure even with the sack already full of goals. They scored five, but played to do as many as possible without hesitation. The Coruña fans thanked him, now that they don’t have the chance to watch elite football because Deportivo is sorry for the First RFEF. The last time that Spain had played in Riazor they also attended a 5-0 win, in 2009 against Belgium.

5 Unai Simón, Hugo Guillamón, Laporte, Alba (Marcos Alonso, min. 58), Azpilicueta (Pedri, min. 80), Marcos Llorente, Carlos Soler (Gavi, min. 68), Koke, Yeremy Pino, Dani Olmo (Sarabia, min. 58) and Morata (Ferrán Torres, min. 57) Rúnar Rúnarsson, Alfons Sampsted, Daníel Grétarsson, Brynjar Bjarnason, Magnusson, Stefán Thórdarson, Bjarnason, Aron Thrándarson, Bodvarsson (Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen, min. 67), Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson (Albert Gudmundsson, min. 67) and Thórir Helgason goals 1-0 min. 36: Bruise. 2-0 min. 39: Blackberry. 3-0 min. 46: Jeremy Pino. 4-0 min. 60: Sarabia. 5-0 min. 71: Sarabia. Referee Horatiu Fesnic

The skittle demanded little of the Red, beyond establishing the moment in which the Icelandic wall would collapse, a team of centimeters, kilos of muscle and little talent. This has probably been the weakest rival that Luis Enrique’s Spain has faced. If Albania was indeed a bone, Iceland was far from being a worthy sparring partner. As soon as Morata opened the scoring near the first half hour, the cascade of goals rushed forward. It was a monologue from this Spain that seeks excellence to go to Qatar in the group of the great roosters.

Morata only repeated the Cornellà eleven. The democracy of the minutes established by Luis Enrique so as not to load his players with minutes at the very beginning of the mollar part of the club competitions allowed us to see Koke operate as a midfielder, Marcos Llorente recover his groundbreaking interior mold or the pleasure for playing that Dani Olmo seems to feel when he is with the national team. The Leipzig attacker dares with everything when he wears the Red. The same yields glued to the lime, as a midfielder or as a false nine. This time he delighted Riazor with his overflows and the controls of him. It was a one-field match. Koke, Llorente, Soler and Morata were able to open the can before the Juventus forward culminated a good combination in which Soler, letting the ball pass at the edge of the area, caused the definitive space to appear. The Valencian insider participated in three of the five goals and is highly valued as a future World Cup player. To finish his stroke of genius, Morata was fine with the feint that an Icelandic defender ate before executing Runarsson.

elm dazzles

Shortly after that first goal, Dani Olmo slipped between two defenders and was swept into the box. Morata did not forgive the penalty caused by a footballer who does not shrink when he has the chance to face. Morata has 25 goals in 52 international matches, he is already the seventh scorer in the history of the national team and he has Morientes (27) and Hierro (29) within his reach.

With two goals against, Iceland was already a wreck in the second act. A cross from Jordi Alba was headed by Yeremy Pino near the goal line, which showed the level of the goalkeeper and the Icelandic defense. They all swallowed the pass from the Barça side. Spain already unleashed in search of the win, Olmo followed his own. Dribbling is the only possible resource when traffic reaches extremes, and he does not hesitate to take it out for a walk. He won most of the duels and retired shouting congratulations from Luis Enrique.

The exchange fair did not reduce the desire of the Spanish internationals to maintain the rhythm of the game and widen the differences on the scoreboard. Sarabia, with two goals, was another example of the competitive system that Luis Enrique has established. The Sporting de Portugal attacker always gives something to the coach. Like Olmo, he feels that his real showcase is more in the national team than in his club, where he also registers double numbers of goals and assists. His decision to leave PSG had to do with his desire not to miss out on the national team and he fights for it every minute he plays.

