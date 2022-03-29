The aptly nicknamed “general” of Tigres Femenil, Stephany Mayor, continues to prove to be quite the goal factory by surpassing the mark of 60 goals scored with the felines this Sunday at the Alfonso Latras in the royal win against Atlético de San Luis.
It was day 13 of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil and the calendar indicated that Tigres Femenil had to visit the San Luis team at the Alfonso Lastras in a match that ended up being a real goal party for the visitors, as they beat the San Luis with a score of 6-0, with Stephany Mayor and the American Mia Fishel as the main figures, who added doubles.
However, beyond the wonderful result obtained by Tigres, the applause goes to Stephany Mayor, because with her two goals in the Alfonso Lastras, she reached 61 goals with the Tigres Femenil shirt, surpassing the 59 scored by Belén Cruz to become the second top scorer in history for Tigres, only behind Katty Martínez, who has 95 goals.
With this, in addition, he gets fully into the fight for the scoring title, as he reaches eleven goals in eleven games, being one below Alicia Cervantes and Charlyn Corral who add 12 goals, With this, we will have 4 games left u scream closing in the fight for the individual glory of the tournament.
It should be noted that Stephany Mayor is only playing his fifth tournament with the felines, considering that above all, the first of those five was the canceled Clausura 2020 where he scored 6 goals in 3 games. Which makes us think that Stephany Mayor has everything to even surpass Katty’s mark of 95 goals and become the new Tigres Femenil scorer, because week after week, Mayor shows us that she is a born scorer.
#Stephany #Mayor #exceeds #goals #Tigres #Femenil #enters #fight #scoring #title
Leave a Reply