The Spanish under-21 team certified their ticket to the quarterfinals by beating Croatia thanks to a solitary goal from Abel Ruiz in the first action of the match and they will play for first place in the group against Mudryk’s Ukraine, the multimillionaire signing of the Chelsea who has not yet debuted in the tournament.

With the entry of Victor Gómez to the detriment of Arnau Martínez as the only novelty in the starting eleven, La Rojita, just like against Romania in their debut, showed why they are one of the favorites in the European Championship. Santi Denia’s team only needed 19 seconds to open the can. In a quick and precise combinative play, Sergio Gómez took advantage of a through pass from Miranda to assist Abel Ruiz, who appeared in the heart of the area and only had to push it to beat Kotarski.

Spain Arnau Tenas, Víctor Gómez, Paredes, Pacheco, Miranda, Álex Baena (Aimar Oroz, min. 73), Antonio Blanco (Gila, min. 90+1), Rodri (Barrenechea, min. 90+1), Sancet (Veiga, min. 62), Sergio Gómez and Abel Ruiz (Camello, min. 73). 1 – 0 Croatia Kotarski, Sigur, Franjic (Galesic, min. 80), Perkovic, Krizmanic (Kolina, min. 73), Sego (Stojkovic, min. 46), Baturina, Bulat, Prsir (Palaversa, min. 73), Frigan and Beljo ( Kakavenda, min 46). Goal:

1-0: min. 1, Abel Ruiz.

Referee:

Allard Lindhout (Netherlands). Yellow for Frigan, Sego and Stojkovic.

Incidents:

Match of the second day of the European sub-21 in group B, played at the Giulesti stadium in Bucharest.

Through the midfield, led by Antonio Blanco and commanded by Sancet and Baena, Spain dominated the times and gave the Croats no chance. First with a shot that went just wide and trying to volley it two minutes later, Rodri was very close to increasing the lead on two occasions. Always participatory from the right wing, appearing both inside and out and constantly facing his peers, the Betis winger became the benchmark for the Spanish attack.

After a very high-level first 20 minutes, playing at a high pace, generating good combinations and coming up with constant danger, Spain slowed down and Croatia knew how to reorganize. In the first dangerous opportunity for the checkered team, Miranda repelled Bulat’s shot and Franjic claimed a penalty for a non-existent foul by Sergio Gómez. Precisely, the Manchester City player had in his boots the 2-0 in a cross shot that crashed into the crossbar. Sancet, demonstrating his power and speed, created the last chance for the sub-21s before the break with a cross shot.

worse after the break



Dragan Skocic brought on Stojkovic and Kacavenda to end the Spanish superiority and look for a goal that would allow him to continue in the competition. The tone of the match changed in the second half. Croatia, better organized and much more incisive, took possession of the ball, although without causing too much danger for Arnau Tenas.

Santi Denia introduced Gabri Veiga onto the pitch to unclog the game and, with the entry of the talented Celta midfielder, Spain once again created danger. Miranda, incombustible from the left lane, sent the ball to the post after connecting a great cross from Rodri before Frigan had the opportunity in his boots to equalize the contention in the 88th minute. The striker caught a bad clearance from Víctor Gómez that Arnau Tenas stopped brilliantly.

Despite being superior for a large part of the match, Spain ended up suffering to close the standings and will face off against Ukraine on Tuesday in a duel where the first position in group B will be at stake.