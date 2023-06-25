If there’s one good way to win a final, here it is; if there’s a bad way to lose a scudetto, here it is. Inter have the strongest Under 15 team in Italy and can boast this title thanks to a sensationally exciting match in Fermo, in the last act of the category championship which needs extra time and penalties to decree the champions among the Nerazzurri and Empoli. These are two extremely consolidated realities at a youth level that battled each other to the last ball, with talent and determination. Goals, comebacks and counter-comebacks, penalties: we’ve seen it all, but Fautario’s boys celebrate with the cup in hand.

The match

—

Campaniello and Blini score two goals in the first 22 minutes confirming how much the Tuscans are a very talented team – like all the Tuscans forge -, but the Nerazzurri DNA reiterates the inexhaustible ringworm and manages to equalize the double disadvantage dragging the match to extra-time: in the 35th minute Mvp Carrara strikes the charge with a splendid lap shot, then Curcio equalizes in the 53rd minute from a penalty after a crossbar from Zanaga. Inter saw Sorino’s goal disallowed in the final, but in extra time Carrara’s brace in the tap-in after a goalkeeper clearance seemed to give Inter the title: nothing they could do, because Bagordo equalized again from the penalty spot before the triple whistle. In the final series, the only save decided by Mortarino on Verdone: honor for Filippeschi’s Empoli, Fautieri’s Scudetto for Inter.