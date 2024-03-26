It was a friendly but beyond the distribution of goals, up to three for each team, it didn't seem like it. Vibrant and intense exchange of blows between Spain, which shone in the first half but allowed itself to come back twice, and Brazil, as dangerous on the counterattack and loaded with gunpowder in attack as it was weak in other areas of the field.

Spain started well, focused on the 'verdeamarela' goal. It was a game to get rid of the bad taste in the mouth of the defeat against Colombia with a gala team. And in the second round of the FIFA window La Roja showed up at the Bernabéu completely renovated, with an eleven in which only Laporte repeated.

It was also a party with a very defined cause, that of the fight against racism championed by Vinicius, applauded from the very announcement of the lineups over the public address system.

Spain hugged an imposing rival from the start because of its history, not so much because of its present. He galloped along the wings with Lamine Yamal, author of the first left-footed attempt, and Nico Williams as stilettos. The blaugrana, a dribbling devil, faced Joao Gomes from the right side and made trouble for the Wolverhampton footballer. He stung the Brazilian and committed a penalty. Morata is usually the executor from eleven meters, but in a show of camaraderie, he gave the opportunity to Rodri, just as he had already done with the captain's armband after the recent death of the City player's grandfather, who thanked him with a precise shot, unappealable for Bento.

Spain Unai Simón, Carvajal, Le Normand (Cubarsí, min. 81), Laporte, Cucurella, Fabián Ruiz, Rodri, Lamine Yamal (Jesús Navas, min. 91), Dani Olmo, Nico Williams (Sancet, min. 89) and Morata ( Oyarzabal, min. 81). 3 – 3 Brazil Bento, Danilo (Yan Couto, min. 46), Fabrício Bruno, Beraldo, Wendell, Paquetá, Bruno Guimaraes (André, min. 46) Joao Gomes (Pereira, min. 46), Raphinha (Endrick, min. 46), Rodrygo (Galen, min. 82) and Vinicius (Douglas Luiz, min. 71). Goals:

1-0: min. 12, Rodri, penalty. 2-0: min. 36, Dani Olmo. 2-1: min. 40, Rodrygo. 2-2: min. 50, Endrick. 3-2: min. 87, Rodri, penalty. 3-3: min. 96, Paquetá, penalty.

Referee:

António Nobre (Portugal). Yellow cards to Le Normand, Bruno Guimaraes, Laporte, Carvajal, Paquetá, Endrick, Pereira and Beraldo.

Incidents:

Friendly match against racism, played at the Santiago Bernabéu in front of around 70,000 spectators.

Very little from Vinicius, just a couple of his classic starts from the left profile, well solved by the work of Le Normand, already a leader of the Spanish defense. The reply, from Nico Williams, who could not specify the final toe shot. Minutes passed without Spain lowering its intensity. Once again Lamine Yamal at speed on the left and Fabián Ruiz's final shot, slightly deflected in a luck that the PSG player mastered perfectly.

Brazil still did not react, beyond a lateral foul by Raphinha who walked with some danger through the heart of the Spanish area. This play preceded another marvelous action by Lamine Yamal, one of the best of the night. He eliminated rivals in his path in the style of the best Ronaldinho.

The duel had slowed down its showy pace when a flagrant lack of understanding between Bruno Guimaraes and Bento was almost exploited by Dani Olmo. The Leipzig player missed that opportunity, but not the next one, in which he made his way between Guimaraes and Beraldo, with a pipe included, and headed towards the Brazilian goal until he placed a precise left-footed shot into the net.

Spain was free to roam, delighting the Bernabéu crowd, until an error in the release of the ball by Unai Simón, unprecedented until that moment, was taken advantage of by Rodrygo to finish over the Athletic goalkeeper and put Brazil in the game at least I expected it.

The five-time world champion had been on the brink of the precipice, with a lesser version in the first half, but closer to Spain on the scoreboard than in sensations, she began the second with more speed. Endrick debuted in what will be her house in a big way.

Anxiety and reaction



La Roja collapsed with the tie, to the point that Unai Simón retaliated by holding Rodrygo's point-blank shot. It was a few minutes of anxiety until Spain regained the pulse of the match and faced the final half hour under a feeling of local dominance. As at the beginning, Luis de la Fuente's team locked Brazil in its domain, although now the 'verdeamarela' did seriously threaten the counterattack.

Spain surrounded the rival goal in the final stretch, with good ball circulation but less success in finishing. Fabián Ruiz and Dani Olmo, two mid-distance hitting specialists, commanded the offensive towards the desired victory, the one that would allow the fans to engage with their sights set on the next Euro Cup.

Beyond his minutes of doubt after the equalizer, the truth is that Spain's insistence deserved a greater reward and their faith ended up obtaining it in a penalty from Beraldo on Carvajal. Rodri again, this time with the same poise but on the other side.

La Roja was already close to victory, but Carvajal, who had forced the maximum penalty of 3-2, acted as the villain this time, knocking down Galeno in the Spanish area. Paquetá sealed a tie from the spot from eleven meters that left Spain with honey on their lips. The worst, beyond the result, was the fight on the sideline at the end, with Vinicius involved. On his night, the worst version of him came out again, the one that he must learn to control.