Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/26/2024 – 21:51

The Board of Trustees of the Service Time Guarantee Fund (FGTS) approved this Tuesday, 26th, the FGTS Future. The new method of using the fund will make it possible, through the worker's authorization, to use future deposits in their account for the settlement, amortization or payment of housing loan installments.

According to the Ministry of Labor, the objective of the measure is to increase the access of lower-income families to housing credit, enabling the amount, deposited monthly, to be used to meet the payment capacity when obtaining housing financing.

According to the ministry, FGTS Futuro intends to serve around 43 thousand families, annually, with family income of up to R$2,640.00. The measure will allow Caixa, the FGTS operating agent, to provide information about the worker's linked account to the financial institution, which will request the blocking of amounts for payment or amortization of installments.

Caixa expects to define the necessary procedures to implement the measure within 15 days, which still needs to be published in the Official Gazette of the Union.

In a statement, the Brazilian Chamber of the Construction Industry (CBIC) states that the measure is an old demand from the sector. “The expansion of the possibility for families to purchase their own housing is always good news. The approval of FGTS Futuro by the Board of Trustees is in line with this premise, as it now considers the future receipt of the installment to be deposited to the worker as an integral part of their payment capacity”, states the president of CBIC, Renato Correia.