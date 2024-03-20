The National Security Council of Spain placed disinformation campaigns and the use of cyberspace for irregular purposes as the main risks to the country's national security.

This aspect is especially relevant, as indicated in its latest report, in view of the electoral processes that will take place in more than 70 countries around the world and the European Union this year.

The previous edition of the report highlighted the consequences that the Russian invasion of Ukraine brought to the geopolitical, economic and energy sphere of Spain. However, this year new risks emerged caused by war conflictsnow also between Israel and Gaza, which threaten the country's national security strategy.

In its final section, the report identified the spread of false information, cyberattacks and the rise of “anti-European” and “anti-Western” narrativeswithin the framework of an increasingly stronger hybrid strategy, as the greatest concern of Spanish society.

“The ability to influence public opinion makes social networks an ideal vehicle for propagation that can be used by certain state agents to exploit vulnerabilities,” warns the report, which also places espionage and organized crime as latent threats. that They continually adapt to an increasingly technological and virtual environment.

Likewise, this geopolitical competition has impacted the effectiveness, presence and recognition of international organizations in the international framework, fragmented now more than ever.

In this context, the report states, “the difficulty in maintaining a dialogue with Russia under current conditions continues to cause the erosion of the international arms control architecture.”

