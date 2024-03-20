Security | Researcher: For these reasons, Niinistö was wanted as a communicator of Finnish defense thinking

President Niinistö has the visibility and experience needed to write the report, says academy researcher Timo Miettinen.

Finland former president of the republic Sauli Niinistö has been tasked with writing a report on EU crisis preparedness. Niinistö and the president of the EU Commission were informed about the matter Ursula von der Leyen at the press conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

The report is to deal with the defense and civil preparedness of the EU. Niinistö's role as the author of the report has been prepared since January, says the president's office.

Academy researcher at the University of Helsinki Timo Miettinen according to the report is related to the ongoing restructuring of the defense policy in the EU.

President Niinistö is a natural choice as the author of the preparedness model: after all, Finland has constantly presented a model called total security.

In addition to military preparedness, Finland's defense model emphasizes cooperation between authorities and broad security issues. According to Miettinen, there would be a demand for this in Europe right now.

“Total security thinking is Finland's key export product and extends widely to various actors in society,” he says.

According to Miettinen, Niinistö has also been profiled in public as a person who is thought to have visibility and experience. Due to his previous position, Niinistö is well informed, for example, about threats related to cyber security.

Similar high-level reports are made in the European Union from time to time. For example, the former Prime Minister of Italy Enrico Letta has prepared a report on the future of the single market, which is to be discussed at the European Council summit starting on Thursday

Bridge at the moment, military themes are strongly present in the EU, says Miettinen. It can be seen, for example, in the recent discussion about speeding up ammunition production.

Last week the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) made a proposal in the EU that the Finnish preparedness model be brought to the level of the entire Union.

The request to President Niinistö to write a report is probably related to Orpo's proposal.

“The report will probably consider how this model could be promoted more widely in Europe. If the themes are transferred to the commission's work program, it can open up opportunities, for example, in the allocation of EU funding,” says Miettinen.

If the model can be presented at the EU level, other countries could copy it for their own use.

“The commission may also make various recommendations to the member states based on it, for example related to official work,” says Miettinen.

Based on the report, investment needs can also be presented, if afterwards it is better clear where the biggest vulnerabilities of European defense are.