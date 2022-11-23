Spain started with a landslide Qatar World Cup, after defeating Costa Rica7-0, group E game of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Luis Fernando SuarezColombian coach at the service of the ‘ticos’, did not have a good day, because the defeat is great.

The red team barely needed twenty minutes to get the match back on track with goals from Dani Olmo (11) and Marco Asensio (21), followed by two goals from Ferran Torres, the first from a penalty (31, 53), and the goals of Gavi (73), Carlos Soler (89) and Álvaro Morata (90+1).

Mercilessly

Spain leads group E tied on points with Japan, who won in the previous game of the key 2-1 against Germany, La Roja’s next rival on Sunday.

the men of Luis Enrique they ended a curse of three World Cups without winning in their opening match of the planetary event in a match that they dominated from the beginning against a Costa Rica withdrawn behind.

Led by Keylor Navasthe Costa Rican squad crashed against the intensity of the Spanish game.

Spain promptly warned with a long pass from Pedri, which Dani Olmo finished off too cross (5), which was followed by a shot from Marco Asensio that brushed the post of the goal defended by Keylor Navas (9), again through a pass from Pedro.

The young midfielder from Barcelona, ​​together with his teammate Gavi, were the animators of the Spanish game, with precise passes in search of the best placed man.

Agency Summary