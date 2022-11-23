Mexico.- A federal judge admitted Ricardo Monreal’s complaint against Layda Sansores for processingGovernor of Campeche, for violating a suspension ordering him to stop the attacks against the Senator from Morena.

In accordance with Reformon November 23, the Eleventh District Judge in Administrative Matters, Agustín Tello Espíndola, opened for processing an incident of violation of the final suspension granted to Monreal against Sansores last November 14.

The judge set the incident hearing for next December 7, after which he must decide whether the governor of Campeche violated the suspension in favor of the coordinator of Morena in the Senate.

However, this crime, which contemplates sentences of 3 to 9 years in prisonis not punished by the judges directly, but they refer the case to the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), who can present the corresponding criminal accusation.

Ricardo Monreal filed the amparo after Layda Sansores began to display his alleged conversations with Alejandro ‘Alito’ Morenoleader of the PRI, since October 23.

On November 7, Judge Tello Espíndola had granted a provisional suspension to the morenista, which he later turned into a definitive suspension.

“What is appropriate is to grant the complainant the definitive suspension requested so that the responsible authorities refrain from disseminating information and making statements, statements or comments in relation to the complainant, whose nature is the same or similar to that of the claimed acts, to unless they derive from the strict exercise of the attributions that by Constitutional and legal dispositions correspond to them to carry out”, indicated the judge in his resolution.

In addition, the suspension ordered Layda Sansores remove all information and statements from the internet and social media that he had issued about Monreal, in addition to refraining from making new statements or leaks on his program “Jaguar Tuesday“.

The judge considered that, although Monreal is a public person who must resist high levels of criticism and interference in his actions, the attacks against him by the morenista “they use the state apparatus in a systematic and organized way“.

Despite the suspensions, the governor of Campeche attacked the senator from Morena in his program on November 8 and 15, although without exhibiting their conversations as he had done, so the judge must now decide whether Layda Sansores violated the protections .

