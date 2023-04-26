Spain honors President Petro, the First Lady and five ministers

The Spanish Government agreed on Tuesday decorate the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and the five ministers accompanying you on your next official visit to Spain.

At the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Spanish Government awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabel la Católica to Petro, his wife, Verónica del Socorro Alcocerand the Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Álvaro Leyva.

To the Ministers of Commerce, Industry and Tourism; Education; Transportation; and Mines and Energy they were granted the Grand Cross of the Order of Civil Merit.

The same award went to Colombian Ambassador to Spain, Eduardo Ávila.

Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva will also receive the award.

He Colombian president will begin an official visit to Spain on May 2the first as president of the South American country.

The state visit will take place until May 4 and will include an audience with King Felipe VI and a dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Petro will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, and will deliver a speech before the Congress of Deputies in joint session with the Senate.

