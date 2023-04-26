Tech brand OnePlus has revealed the retail price of its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, which will be available for purchase across Europe for €499. OnePlus also announces the prices of the official accessories for the OnePlus Pad: OnePlus Stylo (on sale at the price of 99 euros), OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard (at the price of 149 euros), OnePlus Folio Case (59 euros) and OnePlus 80W SuperVooc Adapter for charging fast (for the price of 39 euros). The OnePlus Pad and its accessories will be available for pre-order across Europe from Friday 28 April at 11:00 (local time) on the official OnePlus website. “Earlier this year we declared our goal to offer OnePlus users an ever better digital life,” said Toumas Lampen, European Head of Strategy at OnePlus. “Today we take a big step forward, announcing the price and pre-order dates of our first tablet, the OnePlus Pad. The sold out Early Bird offer in early April confirmed the enthusiasm of our users towards the arrival of this new product within the OnePlus ecosystem”. OnePlus Pad will be on sale in Halo Green color in the 8 + 128GB version.