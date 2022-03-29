Luis Enrique has managed to form a very solid block of players. With two or more reliable footballers for each position who have perfectly understood the values and philosophy of the Spanish team. The high pressure in the rival field after loss, a good ball output, a fast and intelligent possession and above all a united team where there are no bad vibes of any kind between the players.
Spain can boast of having a very complete team. Carles Soler leaves and Gavi enters, Dani Olmo leaves and Ferrán enters, Morata leaves scoring two goals and Sarabia enters to score another two. Luis Enrique has managed to have all his players plugged in, they all feel that they can be starters at any time. Spain won and convinced in Riazor thirteen years after his last visit. Morata opened the can in the 37th minute and from then on the team was unleashed. Just three minutes later Dani Olmo, after a magical play, managed to provoke a penalty that Morata would convert to confirm his double. At all times the feeling of a good game abounded in the fans and as the second half began, Yeremi Pino made it 3-0. Later Sarabia was in charge of putting the end to the party with another two goals.
The Spanish team ends the break leaving sensations of being a team that is going to be talked about in the next World Cup. All this has happened without Ansu Fati on the pitch, who is now back in training with Barcelona. Spain can arrive with a very strong team at the most important event in football.
