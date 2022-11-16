The World Cup in Qatar is taking place at the gates of winter and the Spanish team will debut on the 23rd in the cold. Without more rehearsal than the friendly match that this Thursday (5:00 p.m.) will be played against Jordan at the Amman International Stadium. Luis Enrique announced after giving the list of summoned that he will line up in this commitment one of the players who play the fewest minutes in his clubs. That gives tickets to footballers like Ansu Fati, who comes from an injury and needs filming. «I have seen him much better. And he is going to start the 90 minutes against Jordan », he has revealed. On Friday, the team will already be installed in Qatar to prepare for the debut on the 23rd against Costa Rica, the first rival in the World Championship (the other two members of the group are Germany and Japan). “We arrived at our best moment,” the coach has encouraged.

“I am not going to get the ‘eleven’ from the World Cup,” Luis Enrique said last week when he revealed the call for the clash with Jordan. The fact that the World Cup is held in autumn completely changes the approach to the tournament, which has always been held at the beginning of summer, when footballers accumulate the fatigue of the entire season. Now they arrive fresh, in full. The Asturian coach does not want to risk injury in the friendly against Jordan. He has three players ‘touched: Morata, Llorente and Guillamón. None will be in this friendly.

Almost all the teams facing this World Championship follow a similar path. Costa Rica, Spain’s first rival, will measure its level in a friendly with Iraq. Germany has chosen Oman and Belgium, Kuwait. Everyone is looking for a friendly rehearsal, a duel without gunpowder.

Jordan awaits Spain, a country where there is a great following of the Spanish League. There the Premier still does not rule in media interest. For this reason, for Jordan the match is a historic friendly. The Asian team is ranked 84th in the FIFA ranking and is the twelfth ranked on their continent. In the run-up to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, he reached the playoffs. They lost to Uruguay 5-0 in the first leg and kept up their game in the second leg, in Montevideo, by starting a goalless draw. Their players are nicknamed ‘the brave’. His star is Muhammad Abu Zreik, ‘Sharara’, who is said to be the ‘Pedri’ of his team.

Bet on youth



Faced with the enthusiasm of the Jordanians, the Spanish team will face the duel as an opportunity, the only one, to adjust some piece and film the footballers with fewer kilometers of flight. Luis Enrique, who on his first day in Jordan got up early to get into the gym to the rhythm of ‘Sinnerman’, by Nina Simone, has 26 players at his disposal. If the Asturian coach complies with what he announced, the line-up against Jordan will have little to do with the one that will debut on the 23rd against Costa Rica. Players like Robert Sánchez, Gayá, Rodri, Koke, Soler, Nico Williams, Sarabia and Ansu Fati (confirmed) have many cards to skip the Amman International Stadium.

Spain is the third youngest team in the World Cup in Qatar, only behind Iñaki Williams’ Ghana and the United States. With an average of 25.6 years, she surpasses other great candidates for the title such as France (26.6), Brazil (27.8) and Argentina (27.9) in that ranking. Luis Enrique has opted for youth. Only six of his players have been in a world championship; twenty are rookies in this almost winter tournament that has barely left room for trials. The clash with Jordan is the first and the last for Spain.