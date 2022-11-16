The province of Gelderland is not allowed to shoot wolves with paintball guns for the time being. This was decided by the provisional relief judge of the District Court of Central Netherlands on Wednesday.

The province had confirmed that enforcers are already out with paintball guns and will use the waiver granted earlier if they encounter the wolf, but the court is blocking this pending a hearing on the case next week.

Enforcers have been allowed to shoot wolves with the paintball guns since the end of October to scare them off, the court explains. A special exemption has been granted for this by the Provincial Executive of the province. The Fauna Protection then asked the preliminary relief judge to suspend this exemption until their objection has been considered.

Serious injuries

The judge points out that a paintball gun has not been used against wolves before and can lead to serious injuries to the animals. “This makes the case so urgent that the preliminary relief judge had to make a decision immediately, a so-called order measure. The exemption may not be used now and therefore it is not possible to shoot at the wolf with paintball guns.” See also Opinion | Without a translator, the range of books would be scarcer

This decision applies until the provisional relief judge can consider the matter further substantively. That will happen on November 23.

Photographers turned their cameras en masse on the tame wolf in the Veluwe, to the chagrin of animal organizations and experts. © Anonymous / Sem Weevers



The Fauna Protection says it is happy with the judge’s decision. “Shooting wolves with paintball is against all applicable rules and is not included in the current wolf plan. It is completely unclear what damage the wolf is experiencing from this, ”said a spokesperson.

Too close

The province of Gelderland says it is awaiting the court’s hearing, a press officer said in a response.

The enforcers wanted to use a paintball gun to scare off a too tame wolf in De Hoge Veluwe National Park. The police had to give permission for this, because a paintball gun is a weapon. When the enforcers start shooting at the wolf would depend on when the animal appears close to people, a spokesman for the province said earlier.

The provincial enforcers have been keeping a close eye on the situation in the park for the past week. They also tried to scare the wolf ‘in other ways’. The park management had deployed enforcers to prevent visitors from parking where the wolf has appeared in the past. Extra attention is also being paid to ensure that people adhere to the park rules, such as staying on the trails and not disturbing wildlife, says the province. See also Russia can probably no longer count on China

Pictured

The wolf in the national park has become too tame and no longer avoids humans. The predator has been photographed more than once by visitors in a fairly busy area of ​​the park. The province of Gelderland decided in October, after advice from experts, to startle the animal with paint balls.

Nature organizations and wolf experts say that this must be done immediately because the situation is ‘acute and dangerous’. They also state that expulsion must be successful quickly, otherwise the wolf must be removed from the park. That could mean killing the animal.

Watch our videos about wolves in the Netherlands in the playlist below:

Video still, wolf on the Veluwe © the Stentor



Wolf at the Hoge Veluwe. Photographers focused their cameras en masse on the animal. Much to the chagrin of wolf expert Glenn Lelieveld. © Anonymous / Sem Weevers



Join the conversation.

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only respectful comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a conversation with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site. See also Ice hockey | Patrik Laine promised to "give back" from his giant contract - the way and the destination are now clear