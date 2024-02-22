The highest court of the Spanish region of Catalonia issued the sentence this Thursday, February 22, against the Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves, after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a nightclub in Barcelona, ​​in 2022. In addition to the sentence of four years and half of prison, Alves must pay 150,000 euros to the victim. However, the verdict can be appealed.

“The ruling considers it proven that the victim did not give her consent and that there are elements, in addition to the plaintiff's testimony, to consider the rape proven.” This was stated by the Provincial Court of Barcelona in a statement, when issuing the ruling against the soccer player. Dani Alves.

The prosecutor in the case had requested a nine-year prison sentence for Alves. Finallythe court ordered four and a half years in prison for the 40-year-old man and the payment of 150,000 euros to the victim.

However, the ruling can be appealed.

Archive. Brazilian defender #13 Dani Alves gives a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) in Doha on December 1, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil. AFP – NELSON ALMEIDA

“We are satisfied because the sentence recognizes what we have been saying all along: that the victim told the truth and that she suffered,” said one of the plaintiff's lawyers, David Sáenz, outside the court.

However, Sáenz also stressed that his team will analyze whether the sentence handed down corresponds to the seriousness of the crime.

The ruling is announced after the three-day trial in this case concluded on February 8.

Alves, who during the trial rejected the accusations and assured that it was consensual sexual relations, has been detained since January 2023.

