Benedicta Boccoli takes part in “Le Iene” and becomes the protagonist of a monologue in which she talks about her illness in an extremely touching way.

The very famous actress Benedicta Boccoli she decided to speak up and explain in detail what has happened to her over these long years. What were the consequences of your pathology?

Beneditca Boccoli speaks at Le Iene

Here's what happened to his breast and what the well-known showgirl thinks about this personal tragedy which struck her firsthand.

Benedicita Boccoli interviewed on Le Iene

Benedicta Boccoli she is an extremely multifaceted woman as she has managed to realize herself in many sectors of entertainment, including the field of acting and that of management. Unfortunately, however, not all that glitters is gold, as popularity and notoriety do not make us immune from the tragedies and challenges that life holds for us every day.

Boccoli knows this very well as, a few years ago, she was hit by a breast cancer very aggressive which, despite treatment, also recurred in 2023. Precisely for this reason the showgirl had to resort to several treatment sessions radiotherapyoperations that are not exactly a walk in the park for those who undergo them.

Benedicta Boccoli

After talking about all this in the study of “Very true” a few years ago, the actress decided to bring her truth to the stage by taking part in the last episode of “Hyenas”. An important and touching moment that once again forged the rebirth of this woman.

Benedicta Boccoli: a woman reborn from her ashes

During his monologue a “Hyenas” the 57 year old Benedicta he wanted to tell his story to everyone, focusing on the consequences that it had illness behaved to her. Needless to say, her words hit the mark, resulting in a great stimulus for many viewers. My left breast is stained with vitiligo, the other is marked with cuts. When I discovered I had cancer they told me to be strong, but it's an expression that pisses me off. I don't want to be strong, I want to be how I feel like I am. I was truly strong, because I knew that there was a solution to the disease.

Very strong words that only those who have found themselves in a similar situation can understand. The woman then spoke of the operation to which she was subjected and upon her return home. Certainly difficult moments to talk about and manage. Benedicta Boccoli in Le Iene That day I brought home a body that tells two truths: the gratitude of being alive and the difficulty of accepting oneself. It's not easy to relearn to love yourself, to see yourself as feminine, to understand that you are still an attractive woman. My scars are a medal of valor, a relief. They are mine and I keep them for myself.

What can I say, Benedicta has proven to be one true warrior and that she certainly doesn't lack the courage to face life. There should certainly be more people like her in the world to take inspiration from.