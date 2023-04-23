Barcelona is 8 points ahead of Real Madrid and has a strong match to play, Sunday, against its guest, Atletico Madrid.

Courtois told streaming platform Dazon that he still believes in the chance of winning the La Liga title “as long as there is mathematical luck”.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper continued after Real beat Celta Vigo 2-0 at home, Saturday, at the Santiago Bernabeu, “We will fight until the last match, until calculations become impossible. We regret losing this number of points, but with the competition in the Champions League, it may happen.” Such things.”

And he added, “We now want to win the next three matches, and with the cup final, we will see in what circumstances we will be.”

The giant goalkeeper added, “We want to win because of the difference and to feel comfortable before the Champions League,” as the royal team reached the semi-finals in a fiery confrontation with Manchester City next May.

On the other hand, Barcelona, ​​aspiring for the first title since 2019 in the league, lost 4 points in two matches in a row, by drawing negatively with Girona and Getafe.