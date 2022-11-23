Spain has had the dream debut. After a previous controversy with crossed statements between the Spanish and Costa Ricans, La Roja today has imposed itself with great solvency, also practicing the best football of the championship to date.
Luis Enrique’s men overwhelmed Costa Rica from start to finish and with the defeat of Germany in their match, they dream of being group leaders and having a good matchup in the round of 16. Spain had raised doubts about their effectiveness in front of goal, but today everything worked out for them and they beat Navas’ goal seven times. The collective game of the team was brilliant, we are going to analyze the individual game of each player and his score.
Goalie: Unai Simón – 6 – The Basque goalkeeper hardly had any work but he was especially good with his feet.
Right side: Azpilicueta – 7 – The Basque full-back was very well placed and contributed in attack when he went up his flank.
Central: Rodri – 7 – Luis Enrique bet on the City midfielder for the center of defense and the player responded very well. He knows what it’s like to play there and has contributed a lot to building the game.
Central: Laporte – 8 – Spain missed him. Today she was relentless on the few times he had to act defensively. The hierarchy and quality of it is vital.
Left side: Jordi Alba – 7 – His runs on the left were very dangerous and allowed Spain to create danger and even goals like Asensio’s, but he was substituted too early to make way for Balde.
midfielder: Busquets – 8 – Despite the fact that Sergio is not having his best year today, he was very well supported and played very comfortably, displaying all his vision and quality.
midfielder: Pedri – 7 – He had a more organizing role and although he shone less than others, he did his job perfectly. He was substituted to rest him in the second half.
midfielder: Gavi – 9 – One of the best players in Spain today. He dished out goals, scored one and was very active in the game. Great game from the very young FC Barcelona youth squad who debuted in a World Cup in a dream way.
Rightmost: Ferran Torres – 8 – Scored two goals and put a lot of pressure up front to surprise Costa Rica. He was soon replaced, but for now he is the team’s top scorer in the tournament.
false nine: Asensio – 8 – The Spaniard is establishing himself as a reference in attack and although Spain loses one more player in area, they gain a lot in mobility and construction.
Leftmost: Dani Olmo – 8 – He opened the can and was very successful in his movements, which allowed Spain to get ahead quickly and play comfortably.
Alternate: Alejandro Balde – 7 – The FC Barcelona youth squad made his senior debut at a World Cup, but his inexperience was hardly noticeable as he searched for balls in attack and helped the team in defence.
Alternate: Morata – 7 – He came out hungry in the second half and scored one goal and was able to score another, which is great news for Spain.
Alternate: Carlos Soler – 7 – He replaced Pedri and Spain did not notice the canary’s absence as Soler took on the job of the Barça player perfectly and even allowed himself to score a good goal.
Alternate: Koke – 6 – He played a few minutes to rest Busquets but showed hierarchy.
Alternate: Nico Williams -s/n-
Coach: Luis Enrique – 8 – The Asturian coach has shown that he has worked hard and very well for the team to play what he wants.
#Spain #Costa #Rica #scores #Spanish #soccer #players #debut #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply