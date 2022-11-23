The team of Blue Cross continues to prepare to face the Closing Tournament of the following year. For now, those led by the coach Raul Gutierrez They are in preseason in Cancun, where they continue to work at a forced march.
Compared to the previous contest where the reinforcements took time to arrive, this time the ‘Colt’ seeks to make the Machine a competitive team, so much so that they already have two official signings, and everything seems to indicate that the third is ready .
According to information from the sports newspaper Record, Jerome Rodriguez It is only one signature away from becoming a new cement element. It is expected that the signing will be made official in the coming days.
How would the 11 of ‘Potro’ look with this signing and that of Carrera?
In the goal Raúl Gutiérrez would go again with the experienced Jose de Jesus Coronawho is possibly playing his last season at La Noria
In the defensive zone, the Mexican helmsman would use the young revelation Raphael Huescas; in the center I would go with the Paraguayan Juan Escobar Y louis abram; while in the other lane I would bet on the possible new fuse Jerome Rodriguez.
Already in the middle sector of the field, as interiors Raúl Gutiérrez would lean towards Nacho Rivero Y Ramiro Carrera. in the middle part Eric Lira would be the pivot, while the World Cup carlos rodriguez would be the playmaker.
Already at the top, Uriel Antuna Y michael estrada They would be in charge of achieving the goals of the celestial team.
It is expected that this is how Raúl Gutiérrez puts together his starting eleven to play the Clausura 2023 Tournament, where they will debut on Sunday, January 8, when they enter the Caliente field to measure forces against Xolos de Tijuana.
